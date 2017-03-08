This new 2,500 square foot house is designed to maximize panoramic views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountain Range. The Owners are an active couple who wanted their house to have storage and maintenance space for their 18 bicycles, strong connection to the exterior, and provide cozy spaces for reading and relaxation.

The Ground Floor houses the Garage, Entry, Bike Shop, and an Exercise Room/Office. The Bike Shop opens on to an enclosed Yard for washing and working on bikes.

The Main Floor is an open area for Living, Dining and Kitchen. Sliding glass doors provide wide openings to the expansive views of the lake and mountains. A Guest Bedroom, Bathroom, Pantry and Office are also located on this floor.

The Upper Floor contains the Master Bedroom, Bath, and Laundry Room. A large roof deck is designed for entertaining, sheltered reading, and outdoor sleeping.

Decks and patios at every level allow for a continuous flow from the indoors out.

The Owners wanted a rugged house that incorporated both industrial and natural materials. The exterior is a composition of dark painted fiber cement siding that provides a neutral background for the natural cedar clad Great Room block. The interior is a contrast of black and white with natural wood, plaster, and steel accents. The stair winds around an illuminated translucent wall.

