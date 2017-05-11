This modern single level residence is located on a wide and wooded in-town lot, the design of the home revolves around the private courtyard and the single lane swimming pool. These amenities are visible and accessible from all of the main rooms via large sliding glass doors. The play of light and water can be heard and seen deep into the house providing a serene yet dynamic retreat from its urban setting. The residence consists of: open living/dining/kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bedroom/studio suite, 3 bathrooms, 2 car carport and a swimming pool~ 1800 sqft....Built in 2005