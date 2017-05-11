The design for this 2,156 square foot residence located in Dallas, Texas is intended to be a simple, compact, energy efficient, maintenance free and sustainable home for speculative purposes.

In the design, two distinct “cube” forms are inter-connected. Each cube element is scaled and rotated with respect to the applied zoning parameters, building code requirements, and topographic conditions. Each cube is designed and constructed using a 4’ building module thus allowing for maximum materials efficiency and minimum waste.

The unique site characteristics and zoning restrictions required the building to have two, off-street parking spaces at level one, leaving the main living areas at level two and three. A central stairway connects each level and provides organization to the open plan.

