Cross House is a contemporary extension to a Grade 2 listed property in Chester originally designed by prominent local architect James Harrison in the late 1850’s. The extension transforms a run down rear facade and obsolete spatial layout into an open plan, indoor/outdoor space connecting a new utility, wetroom and playroom with sight lines to the kitchen. Central to the design is a bespoke 11 meter glazed element that is a homage to James Harrison and the unique historical features of the front façade.

The key challenge was to design an extension that was contemporary but connected through the design to the gothic Victorian front façade. The design incorporates the distinct forms of the front façade into forms within the extension at both large and small scale. The most prominent of these is a 3 meter high lattice style window – a crittall window with a 45 degree twist! The proportion of the pattern is derived from the cross and chevron shapes of the ground floor front windows. The pattern of the window is also reminiscent of diamond lead light windows that feature in a number of James Harrisons church designs - albeit on a much larger scale.

This is, as far as we know, the first time this style of glazing has been produced and we had to resolve a number of challenges through prototyping to achieve the look and the U values required. The glazing system comprises 5 panels of the same dimensions, 4 of which form a 9 meter long 4 track sliding system that allows the back wall of the house to open. In the main space these 4 panels create a subtle division between the functions of the area – kitchen, dining, living and transitional. The architects cleverly offset this wall from the rear facade to lengthen the glazing and connect the new spaces. The design also features a bespoke oak panel that is used in the kitchen and on the wall joinery. This 45 degree profile created a number of detailed design challenges that had to be overcome, including an inverted Dado rail that intersects with the lines of the window pattern, and a sliding internal door that engages with the 45 degree pattern.

