A young couple with discerning taste and excellent design sensibilities approached the firm with an outdated 1960's home and a modest budget. We transformed the home into an ultramodern, minimalist home featuring sophisticated design. While we maintained the hipped roofs of the existing structure as well as the basic bones of the initial building, we added an impressive 600 sq. ft. to the master suite. A larger bedroom and lush living room open onto an outdoor patio, primed for outdoor entertaining in the backyard with a full outdoor kitchen.

Today, the home features vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall expanses of glass, and high quality finishes throughout. The project also includes cantilevered corners. We added glazing to increase opportunities for modern indoor-outdoor living.