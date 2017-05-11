Cortes Island Custom Blu Prefab

By Mark Spevakow
Cortes Island Custom Blu Prefab


Stunning Oceanfront Sidebreeze Blu Home perched on a hillside with large wrap around multi layer decks. Home has steps down to lovely sandy beach area. Backyard features unique landscaping touches and the original 1990's fairly tale cottage. Dramatic sunsets, sweeping views over the ocean to the Mountains on Vancouver Island and ever changing tides make this home and location very special.

Winter Mode

Winter Mode

Wide shot from Hot Tub Deck

Wide shot from Hot Tub Deck

Front Home and Decks with pathways down to beach

Front Home and Decks with pathways down to beach

View up from the beach

View up from the beach

Entry

Entry

Back yard upon entry

Back yard upon entry

Home and Cottage left

Home and Cottage left

Cottage

Cottage

Cottage Outdoor Bed / Lounge

Cottage Outdoor Bed / Lounge

Mini Fairy Garden

Mini Fairy Garden

Zen Garden

Zen Garden

Trellis

Trellis

Views from Front Deck

Views from Front Deck

Views out at low tide

Views out at low tide

Curved Stairs Down to Hot Tub Deck

Curved Stairs Down to Hot Tub Deck

Hot Tub

Hot Tub

Breeze Space with Kitchen on the right

Breeze Space with Kitchen on the right

Living / Dining

Living / Dining

Credits

Posted By
m
Mark Spevakow
@markspevakow
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Julian Ayers
Builder
  • Jean Fontaine
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 2600
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest