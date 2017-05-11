Cortes Island Custom Blu Prefab
Stunning Oceanfront Sidebreeze Blu Home perched on a hillside with large wrap around multi layer decks. Home has steps down to lovely sandy beach area. Backyard features unique landscaping touches and the original 1990's fairly tale cottage. Dramatic sunsets, sweeping views over the ocean to the Mountains on Vancouver Island and ever changing tides make this home and location very special.
Wide shot from Hot Tub Deck
Front Home and Decks with pathways down to beach
View up from the beach
Entry
Back yard upon entry
Home and Cottage left
Cottage
Cottage Outdoor Bed / Lounge
Mini Fairy Garden
Zen Garden
Trellis
Views from Front Deck
Views out at low tide
Curved Stairs Down to Hot Tub Deck
Hot Tub
Breeze Space with Kitchen on the right
Living / Dining
Credits
- Julian Ayers
- Jean Fontaine