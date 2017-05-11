Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards
Cork Haven

By Nathan Dalesio
Cork Haven
Cork Haven was designed by architectural designer Nathan Dalesio for his small but growing family as they looked to move out of their apartment and into a home. Nathan and his wife, Allison, purchased an existing singe story residence built in 1937 which had sat empty for many years and had fallen into a state of disrepair. The framing at the roof and floors, and the CMU at the exterior walls was consumed by rot and mold and, the entire house had to be leveled down to the top of foundation and built anew. The existing footprint was entirely retained to reduce the cost of rebuilding, with select expansions to enlarge the living spaces and bedrooms. This paved the way for creating a modest 2500sf contemporary home which could fulfill all the needs for their family while minimizing unnecessary waste. The form and materials were chosen to compliment the agricultural & equestrian barns that are still common throughout the town, reinterpreting and abstracting the historic for a minimal contemporary aesthetic that builds upon it’s context. Wood siding and tin roofs were translated into expanded corkboard and black corrugated metal. Large floor mounted openings and skylights penetrate the envelope to bring ample light into the space while balancing the need for privacy and connection to the natural landscape. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home create surprisingly spacious volumes that belie the modest footprint, and are clad in white oak plywood to compliment the wide plank white oak floors. Open spaces with crisp volumes and constructed vistas define the project and establish a refined and relaxed atmosphere. Space for their two young children to play and explore were important considerations in the project, as was creating multi-purpose spaces that could shift their use over time as the family's needs change. A modest budget of $150/SF was stretched to invest in highly insulated walls, roofs, floors, and windows to minimize utility bills, and the exterior cladding doubles as a continuous layer of corkboard insulation. The house, completed in July of 2020, has been a calming oasis after being quarantined with Allison's parents during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Small Home Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. Front Exterior Photo of Cork Haven

Front Exterior

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. Before - The front of the existing house Photo 2 of Cork Haven

Before - The front of the existing house

Modern home with Exterior. Before - The end of the existing house Photo 3 of Cork Haven

Before - The end of the existing house

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Front exterior corner Photo 4 of Cork Haven

Front exterior corner

Modern home with Exterior. Before - The Rear of the existing house Photo 5 of Cork Haven

Before - The Rear of the existing house

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Rear View Photo 6 of Cork Haven

Rear View

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, and Metal Siding Material. Gable End Photo 7 of Cork Haven

Gable End

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Track Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Accent Lighting, Ottomans, and Plywood Floor. Great Room Photo 8 of Cork Haven

Great Room

Modern home with Storage Room, Closet Storage Type, and Cabinet Storage Type. View upon entry Photo 9 of Cork Haven

View upon entry

Modern home with Storage Room, Cabinet Storage Type, and Closet Storage Type. Built-in pantry hidden in a corridor Photo 10 of Cork Haven

Built-in pantry hidden in a corridor

Modern home with Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Track Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Plywood Floor. Great Room dining area Photo 11 of Cork Haven

Great Room dining area

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Track Lighting, Chair, Accent Lighting, and Plywood Floor. Great Room dining area Photo 12 of Cork Haven

Great Room dining area

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, Ottomans, Chair, Track Lighting, Sofa, and Plywood Floor. Great Room Piano Photo 13 of Cork Haven

Great Room Piano

Modern home with Living Room, Track Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Accent Lighting, and Plywood Floor. Great Room Piano Photo 14 of Cork Haven

Great Room Piano

Modern home with Track Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, and Plywood Floor. Kitchen Photo 15 of Cork Haven

Kitchen

Modern home with Track Lighting, Accent Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Plywood Floor. Kitchen close-up Photo 16 of Cork Haven

Kitchen close-up

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Track Lighting, and Plywood Floor. Island Bar Seating Photo 17 of Cork Haven

Island Bar Seating

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor and Plywood Floor. Corridor to bedrooms Photo 18 of Cork Haven

Corridor to bedrooms

Modern home with Storage Room, Cabinet Storage Type, and Closet Storage Type. Pantry & Great Room entry Photo 19 of Cork Haven

Pantry & Great Room entry

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor and Plywood Floor. Bedroom Hallway Photo 20 of Cork Haven

Bedroom Hallway

Credits

Posted By
n
Nathan Dalesio
@nathandalesio6993
Architect
Photographer
  • Meg Matyia / Nathan Dalesio

Overview

Location
  • South Salem, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 2500
    • Lot Size
  • .9 Acres
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest