Cork Haven was designed by architectural designer Nathan Dalesio for his small but growing family as they looked to move out of their apartment and into a home. Nathan and his wife, Allison, purchased an existing singe story residence built in 1937 which had sat empty for many years and had fallen into a state of disrepair. The framing at the roof and floors, and the CMU at the exterior walls was consumed by rot and mold and, the entire house had to be leveled down to the top of foundation and built anew. The existing footprint was entirely retained to reduce the cost of rebuilding, with select expansions to enlarge the living spaces and bedrooms. This paved the way for creating a modest 2500sf contemporary home which could fulfill all the needs for their family while minimizing unnecessary waste. The form and materials were chosen to compliment the agricultural & equestrian barns that are still common throughout the town, reinterpreting and abstracting the historic for a minimal contemporary aesthetic that builds upon it’s context. Wood siding and tin roofs were translated into expanded corkboard and black corrugated metal. Large floor mounted openings and skylights penetrate the envelope to bring ample light into the space while balancing the need for privacy and connection to the natural landscape. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home create surprisingly spacious volumes that belie the modest footprint, and are clad in white oak plywood to compliment the wide plank white oak floors. Open spaces with crisp volumes and constructed vistas define the project and establish a refined and relaxed atmosphere. Space for their two young children to play and explore were important considerations in the project, as was creating multi-purpose spaces that could shift their use over time as the family's needs change. A modest budget of $150/SF was stretched to invest in highly insulated walls, roofs, floors, and windows to minimize utility bills, and the exterior cladding doubles as a continuous layer of corkboard insulation. The house, completed in July of 2020, has been a calming oasis after being quarantined with Allison's parents during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.