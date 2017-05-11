Contemporary Design in Beverly Grove
8356 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Listed by Judd Zinberg, Alfred Realty
judd@alfredrealty.com / 310.430.5710
Located in the heart of Beverly Grove, this state-of-the-art custom home features an open floor plan with contemporary design and luxurious finishes. Curated on three levels with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, this expansive entertainer's haven showcases a seamless indoor/outdoor experience. Living areas boast 12' ceilings, an impeccable kitchen with Miele appliances, and Fleetwood sliding glass doors inviting you alfresco to the charming pool and patio oasis. A unique 2,000 square-foot basement with 10' ceilings encompasses a private screening room, lounge/bar area, exercise room, and its own guest bedroom with a full bath. Retreat upstairs to the spacious master suite featuring a fireplace, private patio with tree top views, elegant bath with dual vanity, and spacious walk-in closets. The residence has been meticulously designed with countless contemporary amenities, including Nest Thermostats, and an advanced security system with cameras.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.