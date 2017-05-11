Contemporary Design in Beverly Grove

Contemporary Design in Beverly Grove
8356 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Listed by Judd Zinberg, Alfred Realty
judd@alfredrealty.com / 310.430.5710

Located in the heart of Beverly Grove, this state-of-the-art custom home features an open floor plan with contemporary design and luxurious finishes. Curated on three levels with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, this expansive entertainer's haven showcases a seamless indoor/outdoor experience. Living areas boast 12' ceilings, an impeccable kitchen with Miele appliances, and Fleetwood sliding glass doors inviting you alfresco to the charming pool and patio oasis. A unique 2,000 square-foot basement with 10' ceilings encompasses a private screening room, lounge/bar area, exercise room, and its own guest bedroom with a full bath. Retreat upstairs to the spacious master suite featuring a fireplace, private patio with tree top views, elegant bath with dual vanity, and spacious walk-in closets. The residence has been meticulously designed with countless contemporary amenities, including Nest Thermostats, and an advanced security system with cameras.

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 6300
    • Lot Size
  • 6248