By YAMAMAR Design
Container Cabin
One of our San Francisco clients had a dream of building a self- sustaining cabin on 1000 acres of pristine wilderness he owned just West of Mount Lassen. An avid hunter from his days growing up in Colorado, our client had spent years hunting on the property, and sleeping in an old Fleetwood trailer. A conservation easement in favor of the Nature Conservancy prohibited permanent development so we customized two shipping containers off site, and then transported the new ‘cabin’ via truck to the property. Together with the client, we chose an ideal landing spot next to an old creek bed, with sunset views of Black Butte cinder cone. The cabin is completely off the grid and can be locked up tight when not in use.

Architect: Karen Mar, YAMAMAR Design, Location: Manton, California

Architect: Karen Mar, YAMAMAR Design, Location: Manton, California

A conservation easement in favor of the Nature Conservancy prohibited permanent development so we customized two shipping containers off site, and then transported the new ‘cabin’ via truck to the property. Together with the client, we chose an ideal landing spot next to an old creek bed, with sunset views of Black Butte cinder cone. The cabin is completely off the grid and can be locked up tight when not in use.

YAMAMAR Design
@davidyama
Architect
Builder
  U-Unlimited
Location
  California
  House (Single Residence)