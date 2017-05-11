Holly + Magda

By Howells Architecture + Design
Holly + Magda
View Photos

The new kitchen in this 1909 home was inspired by the owners' gutsy attitude and love of midcentury furniture.
www.howellsarc.com

Howells Architecture + Design uploaded Holly + Magda through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Quartzite Counter, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Drop In Sink. A conventionally attractive kitchen didn't suit Holly + Magda, so we opted for a bold materials palette: western walnut cabinetry, gunmetal tile, and white quartzite countertops. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/ Photo of Holly + MagdaView Photos

A conventionally attractive kitchen didn't suit Holly + Magda, so we opted for a bold materials palette: western walnut cabinetry, gunmetal tile, and white quartzite countertops.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...

Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, and Ceramic Tile Backsplashe. Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/ Photo 2 of Holly + MagdaView Photos

Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...

Modern home with Kitchen, Granite Counter, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, and Wood Cabinet. Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/ Photo 3 of Holly + MagdaView Photos

Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...

Modern home with Kitchen. A Jasper Morrison Glo-Ball adds soft light and plays up the surfaces of the semi-reflective tile. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/ Photo 4 of Holly + MagdaView Photos

A Jasper Morrison Glo-Ball adds soft light and plays up the surfaces of the semi-reflective tile.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...

Modern home with Dining Room. The kitchen aesthetic is a counterpoint to the 1909 home. But matched oak flooring and a long-lined, elegant cabinetry scheme seek to harmonize old + new. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/ Photo 5 of Holly + MagdaView Photos

The kitchen aesthetic is a counterpoint to the 1909 home. But matched oak flooring and a long-lined, elegant cabinetry scheme seek to harmonize old + new.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...

Modern home with Kitchen, Quartzite Counter, Wood Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Range, and Drop In Sink. Tall, dark, and handsome: We aimed for midcentury-inspired design, while respecting the long lines and existing layout of this 1909 home. For more info, go to: https://www.howellsarc.com/projects/holly-magda/ Photo 6 of Holly + MagdaView Photos

Tall, dark, and handsome: We aimed for midcentury-inspired design, while respecting the long lines and existing layout of this 1909 home.
For more info, go to: www.howellsarc.com/pro...

Credits

Posted By
Howells Architecture + Design
@howellsarchitecturedesign
Photographer
  • Anna M Campbell

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Style
  • Midcentury

    • Press