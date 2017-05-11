Holly + Magda
The new kitchen in this 1909 home was inspired by the owners' gutsy attitude and love of midcentury furniture.
A conventionally attractive kitchen didn't suit Holly + Magda, so we opted for a bold materials palette: western walnut cabinetry, gunmetal tile, and white quartzite countertops.
Walnut + gunmetal: Our goal was to be bold but not cold. Handmade tile adds a humane touch. Richly textured walnut cabinetry and pulls add warmth.
A Jasper Morrison Glo-Ball adds soft light and plays up the surfaces of the semi-reflective tile.
The kitchen aesthetic is a counterpoint to the 1909 home. But matched oak flooring and a long-lined, elegant cabinetry scheme seek to harmonize old + new.
Tall, dark, and handsome: We aimed for midcentury-inspired design, while respecting the long lines and existing layout of this 1909 home.
- Anna M Campbell