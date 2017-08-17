Concord Apartment
Concord Apartment is a minimalist interior design located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Retallack Thompson. A simple curving wall was employed to unify previously awkward and poorly defined spaces by wrapping and distinguishing the living, kitchen and dining rooms. The wall is present in every room, yet never visible in its entirety. This element contrasts the smaller, more intimate dining and kitchen nooks and provides a fluid backdrop to the main living areas, whilst concealing valuable storage space.
uploaded Concord Apartment through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.