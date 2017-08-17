Concord Apartment is a minimalist interior design located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Retallack Thompson. A simple curving wall was employed to unify previously awkward and poorly defined spaces by wrapping and distinguishing the living, kitchen and dining rooms. The wall is present in every room, yet never visible in its entirety. This element contrasts the smaller, more intimate dining and kitchen nooks and provides a fluid backdrop to the main living areas, whilst concealing valuable storage space.