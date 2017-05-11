Coburg House

By Lisa Breeze Architect
Coburg House
View Photos

Having lovingly restored the front of this Californian Bungalow, our clients were seeking help to reinvent the back of the home. The brief was to create a functional, beautiful and bright abode for their family.

We achieved this with a combination of re-purposing the existing spaces and adding a small extension to the back and side. We added a new Kitchen, Bathroom, Laundry and Living space, all with a strong connection to the outdoors. We played with the ceiling forms to create spaces within the overall space, while soft natural light is introduced into the depths of the home with skylights. We also paid homage to the simple heritage details of the era by referencing the overall form and textures of the old Californian Bungalow.

Lisa Breeze Architect uploaded Coburg House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Tile Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Extension Photo of Coburg HouseView Photos

Extension

Modern home with Dining Room, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Table. Meals Area Photo 2 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Meals Area

Modern home with Kitchen, Wall Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wood Counter, Wood Cabinet, White Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Drop In Sink, and Ceramic Tile Backsplashe. Kitchen Photo 3 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Dining Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Table, and Wall Lighting. Meals Area Photo 4 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Meals Area

Modern home with Living Room, Lamps, Sofa, Bench, Desk, Wall Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Shelves, Storage, Coffee Tables, Media Cabinet, and Ceiling Lighting. Living Area Photo 5 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Living Area

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Exterior detail Photo 6 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Exterior detail

Modern home with Living Room, Lamps, Shelves, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Bench, Media Cabinet, Coffee Tables, Storage, Wall Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Living Area Photo 7 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Living Area

Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Grass, Hardscapes, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Gardens. Deck Photo 8 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Deck

Modern home with Kitchen, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wall Oven, Wood Cabinet, Range Hood, White Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Wood Counter, Drop In Sink, Cooktops, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, and Wall Lighting. Kitchen Photo 9 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Wall, Ceiling Lighting, Porcelain Tile Floor, Enclosed Shower, Wall Mount Sink, Wall Lighting, Drop In Tub, and One Piece Toilet. Bathroom Photo 10 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Bathroom

Modern home with Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Tile Roof Material, and House Building Type. Front facade Photo 11 of Coburg HouseView Photos

Front facade

Credits

Posted By
Lisa Breeze Architect
@lisabreezearchitect
Interior Design
Builder
  • Neverstop Group
Photographer
  • Caitlin Mills
Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Traditional
    • Year
  • 2017