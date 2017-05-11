CK House
Project Name: CK House
Architecture Firm: Christiana Karagiorgi Architects
Office website: karagiorgi-architects.business.site
Contact Email: christiana.karagiorgi@gmail.com
Completion Year: 2018
Built Area: 500m2
Project Location: Konia, Paphos, Cyprus
Google Earth Coordinates: Latitude 34°47'24.87"N Longitude 32°27'33.95"E
Photographer: CreativePhotoRoom
www.creativephotoroom.com
Team: Christiana Karagiorgi Architects
Collaborators: Alpha Ioannou Construction, Thermocool Mechanical Constructors, Pkz Electrical Constructors, L. Karkas Aluminium Constructors, S. Kousioulos Carpentry Constructors
Clients: Private
Consultants:
Nikolaou Engineering Civil & Structural Design
M. Mourouzides Consulting Engineers
Double N Consulting Engineers
N. Onisiforou Quantity Surveyors
Budjet: €800.000
Project Description
| Inhabit through nature |
The project's site is located on a riverside plot with a big inclination and a dominant landscape surrounding. The main idea of the design was to bring the landscape views inside the house - thus creating different perspectives of nature through every living space.
The program was developed in 3 levels whereas different level exterior spaces were designed to serve everyday life during different weather conditions. Two main yards are created in the north and south in two separated levels (upper and lower).
The entrance is situated on the back of the volume. A long suspended pathway parallel to a featured rock wall suggests a cinematic movement along the site, for the visitor to intrude to the surrounding views.
The building looks like a fortress from the back site - a solid white volume with rectangular frames put randomly on its surface. Each frame works as a nature canvas for the interior spaces. The feeling of the inhabitant is freedom, openness and security - requirements that had been set from the beginning.
The main house level is set to be lower in relation to the city level. Therefore the south yard with the swimming pool is protected from the public views. The house's big scale is not obvious from the road, a fact that was one of the main ideas of the design.
east elevation - volumes and textures....
living into landscapes.....
perspective through spaces - seeing through....
staircase and library details
inside out - living outdoors
front elevation - towards south
west elevation
views throughout living spaces
The sweeping staircase in CK House by Christiana Karagiorgi Architects runs alongside the home's wooden library.
view from kitchen/ indoor outdoor relations.....
front elevation towards south....
faccade details
perspective towards the east....
north elevation - a fortress into landscape -
staircase details
south elevation - swimming pool yard - insideout
Credits
- Christiana Karagiorgi Architects
- Alpha Ioannou Constructions
- Maria Efthymiou Creative Photo Room