Located within a short walking distance from the centre of Norwich in Norfolk, Jane Richards Interiors was commissioned to design the interior of this large penthouse apartment. Primarily used as weekend retreat, the objective was to create a harmonious flow between the two main living spaces and adjacent terraces.

The space was repositioned and redefined to create the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics. A quiet colour palette contrasted with bold detailing features throughout the apartment, ensuring a calm and elegant, yet contemporary feel.

One of the highlight’s of this project is the living room and its terrace, this acts not only as a place to relax and dine, but its entertaining qualities are enhanced by full width sliding patio doors that open onto the largest terrace. Inside, a sofa and two armchairs are perfectly aligned with the outdoor furniture, bridging the gap between in and out, creating a smooth transition between the two spaces.

Steered by our clients' enthusiasm for Dutch design, key pieces from the collections of Moooi, Piet Boon, Artifort and Studio Job were selected, injecting the spirit and playfulness of Dutch design into the apartment. In addition to the main living spaces a further three rooms are to be developed during the winter months.