Designed for a large and active family, this vacation home nestles into the natural landscape of Martha’s Vineyard. Demanding privacy yet wanting to embrace views of Chilmark Pond and the Atlantic Ocean beyond, the home presents a relatively solid front, marked by long, linear expanses of cedar siding and shingles interrupted by brief bursts of copper and steel sunscreens, providing shade for the windows below. Turning the corner, the envelope dissolves into large expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass, revealing the home’s generous gathering spaces. A variety of public and private spaces are connected by screened porches, terraces and patios, extending the living spaces of the home.

Team: Rick Sundberg | Principal-in-Charge and Lead Designer while at Olson Sundberg