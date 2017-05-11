Chilmark Residence

By
Chilmark Residence
View Photos

Designed for a large and active family, this vacation home nestles into the natural landscape of Martha’s Vineyard.  Demanding privacy yet wanting to embrace views of Chilmark Pond and the Atlantic Ocean beyond, the home presents a relatively solid front, marked by long, linear expanses of cedar siding and shingles interrupted by brief bursts of copper and steel sunscreens, providing shade for the windows below. Turning the corner, the envelope dissolves into large expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass, revealing the home’s generous gathering spaces. A variety of public and private spaces are connected by screened porches, terraces and patios, extending the living spaces of the home.

Team: Rick Sundberg | Principal-in-Charge and Lead Designer while at Olson Sundberg

uploaded Chilmark Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 2 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 3 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 4 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 5 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 6 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 7 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 8 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 9 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Living Room. Chilmark Residence Photo 10 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Chilmark Residence Photo 11 of Chilmark Residence modern homeView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Living Room. Chilmark Residence Photo 12 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 13 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Modern home with Outdoor. Chilmark Residence Photo 14 of Chilmark ResidenceView Photos

Chilmark Residence

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Massachusetts