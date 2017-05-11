Chilmark House
Designed and built in Chilmark, Massachusetts, the Chilmark House project
covers almost five acres of previously unbuilt land in the heart of the farming
and artistic community that is “Up-Island” Martha’s Vineyard. Architectural work
was done in collaboration with Gray Organschi Architects out of New Haven,
Connecticut.
Based on a shared love of the dense aggregation of New England’s farm
complexes, we sited the studio and the house barns tightly together, creating
a charged outdoor space between them, which provides the approach to the
house’s entrance. The ceilings in the public rooms lift to the high ridges, with
dropped areas to create a sleeping loft high in the roof. The lower level consists
of a series of bedrooms with shared spaces between that look into light wells,
landscaped with local rocks and moss. We designed and built many of the
freestanding furniture pieces specifically for this project and enlisted great
designers and long time collaborators.
Schiller Projects designed and built many of the Chilmark House's freestanding furniture pieces. In the living area, the family dog reclines on an upholstered bench.
The woodwork in the Chilmark House dining room is especially stunning; Schiller Projects designed, built, and collaborated on many of the freestanding furniture pieces in the house
Elevation looking out over the sheepfold. The cantilevered living room extends over an outdoor fireplace and sitting area, and the smokestack extends through.