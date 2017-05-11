Cherry Crest

By Clifton Leung
Cherry Crest
View Photos

The couple wanted a minimal, clean and timeless look to their apartment, but abundant storage to cater for their growing family. To create a comfortable, dynamic family home, Clifton gutted the apartment, turning part of the room for the open kitchen, along with a kitchen island that sets as the centerpiece of the house. The kitchen island is large enough to accommodate all manner of gadgets and ingredients, and it is also a preparation counter for family cooking. Along the window bench is the wooden dining table from TREE and Eames chairs from Herman Miller.

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Clifton Leung uploaded Cherry Crest through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Living Room. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 2 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Dining Room. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 3 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Living Room. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 4 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Bench. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 5 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 6 of Cherry Crest modern homeView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Kitchen, Cooktops, and Wood Cabinet. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 7 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Kitchen. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 8 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Bench, Pendant Lighting, Storage, Light Hardwood Floor, and Chair. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 9 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Living Room. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 10 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Modern home with Storage. http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 11 of Cherry CrestView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 12 of Cherry Crest modern homeView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 13 of Cherry Crest modern homeView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 14 of Cherry Crest modern homeView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 15 of Cherry Crest modern homeView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

http://www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Cherry+Crest+B Photo 16 of Cherry Crest modern homeView Photos

www.cliftonleungdesignworkshop.com/Che...

Credits

Posted By
Clifton Leung
@cliftonleung
Architect
Interior Design

Overview

Location
  • 香港, 香港
    • Year
  • 2016