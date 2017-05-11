Chelsea Pied-à-Terre

By STADT Architecture
Chelsea Pied-à-Terre
View Photos

The Chelsea Pied-à-Terre Apartment is an East Coast home for a professional couple who permanently reside in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to the renovation, the post-war layout had a cramped enclosed kitchen isolated from the windowed living area. To address our client’s desire to have a robust working kitchen, we enlarged, opened, and reoriented the kitchen’s footprint to take advantage of the living room’s daylight. New pale oak herringbone and terrazzo large format tile floors define the living and kitchen/bathroom areas respectively.

Our clients also challenged our team to incorporate a landscape feature (recalling the lush natural landscape from southwestern Canada) to help mitigate downtown Manhattan’s concrete landscape. After much consideration, we reconsidered ‘landscape’ as a custom hand painted wall covering. Canopy beds like the Great Bed of Ware by Hans Vredeman de Vries traditionally used landscape references incorporated into their design. Using this example as a precedent, our custom wall covering is analogous to the canopy bed’s use of upholstery as a space defining ceiling canopy and headboard wall. For our design, collaborated with Calico Wallpaper, the gold-leafed ceiling creates a luminous sky above the bed while the green field anchors the headboard wall. When privacy is not a concern, this room-sized architectural canopy bed becomes a visual focal point from the open living room.

As needed, two large acid-etched glass doors close obscuring visual details while still allowing natural light to filter through the apartment’s different spaces.

STADT Architecture uploaded Chelsea Pied-à-Terre through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, End Tables, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Sliding Translucent Glass Doors Between Living and Bedroom Photo of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Sliding Translucent Glass Doors Between Living and Bedroom

Modern home with Kitchen, Cooktops, Terrazzo Floor, White Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Marble Backsplashe, Wall Oven, Marble Counter, Undermount Sink, and Refrigerator. Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen Photo 2 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceiling Lighting, White Cabinet, Microwave, Refrigerator, Marble Backsplashe, Terrazzo Floor, Marble Counter, and Undermount Sink. Open Kitchen Photo 3 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Open Kitchen

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Dining Area Photo 4 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Dining Area

Modern home with Storage Room and Cabinet Storage Type. Custom Millwork Conceals TV/Media & AC Photo 5 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Custom Millwork Conceals TV/Media & AC

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Rug Floor, and Sofa. Custom Glass Door Hardware Photo 6 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Custom Glass Door Hardware

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceiling Lighting, Terrazzo Floor, Wall Mount Sink, Subway Tile Wall, and Recessed Lighting. Floating Bathroom Vanity Photo 7 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Floating Bathroom Vanity

Modern home with Bath Room, One Piece Toilet, Wall Mount Sink, Terrazzo Floor, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Subway Tile Wall, and Full Shower. Bathroom Photo 8 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Bathroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, and Accent Lighting. Historical Canopy Bed Inspired Room Feature Photo 9 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Historical Canopy Bed Inspired Room Feature

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Coffee Tables, Light Hardwood Floor, and End Tables. Bedroom Open to Living Room Photo 10 of Chelsea Pied-à-TerreView Photos

Bedroom Open to Living Room