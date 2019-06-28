Chalet Dalmore
Modern meets majestic mountains like a cubist painting set in a green and white backdrop at this contemporary chalet in Chamonix. Panoramic views of Mont Blanc are enjoyed from a big veranda or an avant-garde great room with big windows and an art-like floating fireplace. Pull up a chair and snuggle in a wool throw in the attic-level lounge after relaxing in the sauna or outdoor hot tub.
Credits
Posted By
Overview
Bedrooms
5
Full Baths
5
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian