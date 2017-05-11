Magnificent beachfront home by award-winning architect located on an exclusive residential island off the west coast of Florida. This luxurious 4 bedroom 4 bath 3 level home is in southern Sarasota on secluded Casey Key, nestled into a jungle of tropical greenery. The backyard is the sugar white sand of the Gulf of Mexico with a panorama of breathtaking views & sunsets.

Located directly on one of the Gulf’s finest beaches, this unparalleled home was designed by Carol Abbot, a famous Sarasota School Architect, in the tradition of Frank Lloyd Wright, and tastefully furnished with antiques and midcentury modern icons by Bertoia, Saarinen, McCobb, Jacobsen, Eames and others. The kitchen, 4 baths and two master suites were recently remodeled, with new terrazzo flooring throughout the house, and there is central heat and AC with 4 separate zones. Everything you need for a comfortable, luxurious escape is provided.

The home boasts all top quality stainless steel kitchen appliances such as Fisher Paykel dishwasher, Bosch cooktop & wall oven, microwave, jumbo capacity washer/drier, as well as all the necessary accessories such as outdoor beachfront grill, 3 DVD players, 3 large flat screen LCD TVs, IPOD port, free wireless internet, CD player, CDs, videos, toys, games, books, beach toys & beach equipment galore.

200 yards from the house stands the historic Casey Key swing bridge; cross it to find boat, Jet Ski and kayak rentals, surfside restaurants and a waterside tiki bar. Use the 5 bikes in the garage to take a cycling tour of the key, meandering through twisted roads and savoring the spectacular beach views. Or remain beachside to enjoy the surfboards, boogie boards, skim boards, and fishing gear provided.

For more information see website: www.ckparadise.com