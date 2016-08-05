This ecoluxe private villa is located on a narrow lot fronting a protected bay in Tulum, Mexico and is designed to be a fully self-sufficient and to immerse its occupants in the range of environments that the site offers. The house is grid-tied, produces no excess, and works in harmony with its surroundings.
Architect: Specht Architects
Interior Design: Matthew Finalson
Photography: Taggart Sorensen
