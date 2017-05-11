Located in a residential neighborhood, in Escazú, province of San José, on the outskirts of the city. The terrain of rectangular and elongated shape, presents a slope between the street of entrance and the end of the plot, in adjoining a river, the house is established under a beautiful Guanacaste tree; In this way it is possible to filter the sun's rays and at the same time, a play of light and shade is achieved in a natural way as well as the comfort that means to live under the shade of the tree.

The project was arranged in the short axis of the land to be able to free it in the other direction and with an L-shaped footprint, it embraces the structure of the tree to feel its presence from all the openings in the house. The project consists of two rectangular volumes that rest on concrete piles, raising the area of ​​the house about four meters from the ground level, leaving space below it for study. The greater volume oriented towards the east, harbors the social areas and of services, this one opens towards the views of the west and the river, on the other hand, the smaller volume, lodges the dormitories, is accommodated towards the south, blocking the solar orientation , allowing that for the night, these spaces conserve the heat for the dusk. In the third volume, located below the largest volume, is located the glass cube for the study, bordered by a stone wall to contain part of the land.