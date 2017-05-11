Casa Paraíso is a weekend country house located in a residential estate within a golf course near the city of Cuernavaca, Mexico. Standing on flat ground with two-storey neighbors on both sides, the main and most important design intention is to generate a sense of openness on the rear side of the project which enjoys a wide view to the golf course and the mountain chain nearby.

The design concept approaches a single-storey house with two mayor openings; one facing the street on the south side and the second one on the rear facing north, where all outdoor and most of the social activities take place. In addition, low-rise vegetation and trees are introduced as site boundaries instead of walls or fences, intended to embrace a sense of nature inwards the house, blurring the limits of the indoor / outdoor sensation.

The architectural scheme both in plan and section is based upon the repetition of a series of walls oriented towards the main views, sectioning the different program within the house intersected only by a long circulation axis. All this elements are held together by a single concrete slab that ordains the hole project happening below it, resolved with a two sided slope given by estate’s normativity.

The furniture designed by LCMX is based on simple and functional lines, according to the maximum efficiency along the production process. Moreover, it emphasizes the contrast among the various materials used in the building of the house, like wood, steel, granite and concrete.

Cleanness, simplicity and contemporary are the main qualities the design of the furniture sees highlighted. These elements working together with the architectural main design lines favor the space/user interaction.

The kitchen design is based on the central role these spaces play in today’s dwellings. Its main traits are flexibility and simplicity, which makes of it a very functional setting.

It may be assembled in a simple and intuitive way, which allows to adapt it to the user needs and space requirements. The self-supporting steel structure allows for multiple adjustable wooden storage spaces.

The above mentioned design guiding line was carefully followed with each furniture item. It pays special attention to details, all the way from the initial concept, to achieve pieces of great quality. It is based taking into account the combination of traditional and contemporary production processes.

Project: CASA PARAÍSO COUNTRY CLUB

Date of conclusion: 2017

Location: Paraíso Country Club, Morelos, Mexico.

Dimension: 350 m2

Architectural project: DCPP Arquitectos, Pablo Pérez Palacios, Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, Jorge Quiroga Fuentes

Furniture design: LCMX, Otniel Rodríguez, Ricardo Rodríguez, Sebastián Dozal, Fernanda Rangel

Photography: Rafael Gamo & LCMX