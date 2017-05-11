Casa Moulat

By CCA | Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Casa Moulat
Located in Hidalgo, Mexico, Casa Moulat is a representative work of the use of apparent concrete and local materials. The project is based on integrating the construction into its natural landscape, and its contrast with the golf course. It's a construction that explores the duality of open and closed spaces, inside and outside.

The residence unfolds on one level, sitted on a base of carved stone, whose slight differences in altitude responds to the soil's gentle slope. The interior spaces of the house are adapted to the site's topography, revealing the foundation as a skirt board that changes in height.

Above the foundation, two bodies of earthy-colored concrete rise up, housing the private spaces. Both volumes are connected by two large concrete beams that supports an openwork wooden structure which gives way to an outstanding double pitched roof.

The main space beneath this element is completely opened in order of its huge windows, turning the living area into a veritable covered terrace that creates a link between the inside and outside. A lofted atrium is nestled within the roof's gable with views to the lounge. Two black armchairs furnish the elevated nook. Underneath the loft, the kitchen provides a strong contrast with black cabinets, counters, appliances and walls.

The main feature of the project is achieved on the collaboration with local suppliers to obtain a unique color with the concrete walls that reminds to the soil's region, and matches the warm tones of the sunset.

the project integrates the construction to its natural landscape.

main access.

contrast between grey concrete and earthy-colored concrete.

the house unfolds on one level around a central patio.

exterior terrace.

garden with native vegetation.

the living area turns into a covered terrace thanks to its huge windows.

an outstanding pitched roof is supported by a wooden structure.

kitchen

interior space

the colored concrete reminds to the tones of the region's soil.

