CASA LOBO

By Arch. Esteban Diaz de la Vega
CASA LOBO
Landing in the warm climate of Mexico, this house integrates the natural landscape of the land and adapts to its topography in order to create a space that harmonizes with its surroundings. Lifting the house allows for cool air to flow from the floor upwards to a double height dome that heats air taking humidity out of the house in rainy season. The curved design allows air to flow in all directions with "playful" management of the house where the client can open windows to create his desired temperature. Mostly handcrafted in wood, straw bale and Steel this house has a central structure "spine"(steel structure covered with straw bale) from where all radial "ribs" (wood) go from the center to the facades holding a pre-stressed structure covered with Light clay straw walls. The north facade is the coolest space (main bathroom and laundry room) and also helps cool the house in summer.

Arch. Esteban Diaz de la Vega
"THE CAVE" lounge

"THE CAVE" lounge

View from natural pool

View from natural pool

Entrance

Entrance

TV room

TV room

Entrance view

Entrance view

Front Facade

Front Facade

Pool Bathroom

Pool Bathroom

Credits

Posted By
Arch. Esteban Diaz de la Vega
@estebandiaz
Architect
  • LANABE, Arch. Esteban Diaz de la Vega
Interior Design
  • ARCH. ESTEBAN DIAZ DE LA VEGA
Landscape Design
  • PEDRO SANCHEZ
Builder
  • LANABE arquitectura
  • www.lanabe.format.com
  • GASPAR MESERLI, carpenter
Photographer
  • Jose Bárcenas

