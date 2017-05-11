Casa Ilios, has a view over Everything. We are located in the heart of Tamarindo, minutes walking to the beach and fabulous restaurants and more Rosé or Mango smoothies or Micheladas -- whatever is your pleasure. We have the very best beaches of Costa Rica -- Playa Conchal, Avellanas, Flamingo are an easy drive away -- although you are never going to want to leave the house. We have a staff of 3 !! Nhydia and Lorena will make you breakfast and clean. Gabriel is a trained bartender.

Casa Ilios is a 7 bedroom vacation house created in 2018 for the purpose of vacationing !! We imagine families and kids and couples and friends reunions !! We can even accommodate boutique weddings -- and we have a wedding planner to coordinate it all if you like !!

We have 3 different living rooms - and a VIP lounge off of the master :). We have lots of different levels so you can get together and relax apart !!

We imagine the kids in the pool cabana with their own TV lounge to get out of the sun -- completely with bathing suit friendly furniture.

We thought of friends and parents under the brand new Palapa on the deck off the garden -- which even has plugs if you need to do a little work Al Fresco !! It is cool in the shade !!

There is the modern living room -- with its bathing suit approved sectional and chairs.

The kitchen is a local work of art from both teak and guanacaste wood! 14 can sit for a meal. If you have the house filled to capacity -- everyone fits at the tables under the Palapa and we are happy to provide with your own chef !!

We can sleep 17 !! We have 4 rooms with King beds, 1 with a King and a twin, 1 with a Queen and the bunk room with 2 sets of bunk beds !! One of the rooms is a separate apartment with its own kitchen !!

We have a solar roof -- we are on the grid but can make enough energy to power the whole house -- a truly green vacation !!

Ilios is the Greek God of the Sun. He is said to ride across the sky in his golden Chariot with 4 white horses and a view to everything. Many people think Apollo was the Sun God -- but Ilios was a Titan who came first -- Apollo followed him.

Eos is the sister of Ilios and ironically was the name of our first beach house in Costa Rica !! She is the Goddess of Dawn and even more ironically our street here is called Amanecer -- which mean Dawn in Spanish !!! It gives me chills, the synchronicity of it all.

Come experience some magic in Casa Ilios -- sometimes everything comes together for a reason.