Casa Iguana

By OBRA BLANCA
Casa Iguana
View Photos

Casa Iguana can be synthesized in three independent volumes connected by a bridge. The space generated in between is delimited by three lattice facades made out of thin clay bricks arranged in the same way in which a tower of cards is raised.

Located just four hundred meters away from the Gulf of Mexico, the house faces an environment of high humidity, corrosion and strong wind gusts called "nortes".

On the ground floor, the single family house has a public and service program organized within the limits of the three volumes. On the first floor, on the other hand, we find an exclusively private program, distributing one bedroom in each volume.

The house is supported over a concrete skirting board, a monolithic extension of the foundation that emerges from the earth; like the roots of a tree, reflection of its structural basis.

The naturally exposed materials give the house their color and texture inside and outside. The concrete elements and the exposed beam/vault block ceiling system get balanced by the warm feeling of the clay bricks on walls and floors; the external perimeter of each volume is covered with a flattened made by a mixture of white cement and chucum resin. They are all of easy maintenance and enough presence to dignify the work over time.

OBRA BLANCA uploaded Casa Iguana through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor and Front Yard. Casa Iguana: North Facade. Photo of Casa IguanaView Photos

Casa Iguana: North Facade.

Modern home with Outdoor and Side Yard. West Facade. Photo 2 of Casa IguanaView Photos

West Facade.

Modern home with Kitchen. South Facade: Garage. Photo 3 of Casa IguanaView Photos

South Facade: Garage.

Modern home with Outdoor and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. Patio. Photo 4 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Patio.

Modern home with Outdoor and Horizontal Fences, Wall. Concrete, clay bricks and chucum. Photo 5 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Concrete, clay bricks and chucum.

Modern home with Outdoor and Vertical Fences, Wall. Lattice wall made out of thin clay bricks. Photo 6 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Lattice wall made out of thin clay bricks.

Modern home with Living Room and Terra-cotta Tile Floor. The warm, bold hue of this terra-cotta-toned sofa makes it the standout piece in this texture-filled living room. Photo 7 of Casa IguanaView Photos

The warm, bold hue of this terra-cotta-toned sofa makes it the standout piece in this texture-filled living room.

Modern home with Dining Room and Table. Dining room. Photo 8 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Dining room.

Modern home with Chair, Windows, and Sliding Window Type. Dining room. Photo 9 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Dining room.

Modern home with Hallway and Brick Floor. Aisle. Photo 10 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Aisle.

Modern home with Hallway and Brick Floor. Aisle. Photo 11 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Aisle.

Modern home with Outdoor and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. Bedroom. Photo 12 of Casa IguanaView Photos

Bedroom.

Bedroom. Photo 13 of Casa Iguana modern homeView Photos

Bedroom.

Plans Photo 14 of Casa Iguana modern homeView Photos

Plans

Elevation plans Photo 15 of Casa Iguana modern homeView Photos

Elevation plans

Section plans Photo 16 of Casa Iguana modern homeView Photos

Section plans

Credits

Posted By
OBRA BLANCA
@OBRABLANCA
Architect
Builder
  • V+B Construcciones
Photographer
  • Documentación Arquitectónica

Overview

Location
  • Veracruz, México
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 3930