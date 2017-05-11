Estúdio Minke is a brazilian interior design and architecture studio, based in São Paulo.

The studio works mostly with residential projects, houses, apartments renovations, always focusing on using fresh colors, different textures, exploring a tropical and young aesthetic. "We believe that architecture can connect people to their enviroment, transform routines and relationships. Our method is to translate people, our clientes, into their houses, in a freshand dynamic way."

Casa da Pedra (The Stone house) was designed on top of a huge rock in Ilhabela, Brazil. The premisse was to make the most out of the enviroment, so the house itself could be a part of it, merged into it. the views were strategically framed to orient the espectator's eyes to the forest and the ocean. Light, fresh colors, textures and materials which connects the interior space to the ouside, aiming to create an unique experience to the owner.

www.estudiominke.com.br