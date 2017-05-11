Try Dwell+ For FREE

Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

By
Estúdio Minke is a brazilian interior design and architecture studio, based in São Paulo.

The studio works mostly with residential projects, houses, apartments renovations, always focusing on using fresh colors, different textures, exploring a tropical and young aesthetic. "We believe that architecture can connect people to their enviroment, transform routines and relationships. Our method is to translate people, our clientes, into their houses, in a freshand dynamic way."

Casa da Pedra (The Stone house) was designed on top of a huge rock in Ilhabela, Brazil. The premisse was to make the most out of the enviroment, so the house itself could be a part of it, merged into it. the views were strategically framed to orient the espectator's eyes to the forest and the ocean. Light, fresh colors, textures and materials which connects the interior space to the ouside, aiming to create an unique experience to the owner.

www.estudiominke.com.br

Modern home with Living Room, Wall Lighting, Concrete Floor, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Ceramic Tile Floor, and Sofa. Photo of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, Landscape Lighting, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Concrete Pools, Tubs, Shower, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Fences, Wall, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Trees, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 2 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, Front Yard, and Trees. Photo 3 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Shrubs, Garden, Gardens, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Side Yard, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Landscape Lighting, and Concrete Pools, Tubs, Shower. Photo 4 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Bench, Ceramic Tile Floor, Shelves, Dresser, Porcelain Tile Floor, and Wardrobe. Photo 5 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Quartzite Counter, Pendant Lighting, Tile Counter, Ceramic Tile Floor, Drop In Sink, Porcelain Tile Floor, Wood Cabinet, Wall Lighting, Cooktops, Wood Counter, Colorful Cabinet, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 6 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceramic Tile Floor, Cooktops, Wood Cabinet, Refrigerator, Porcelain Tile Floor, Colorful Cabinet, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, and Quartzite Counter. Photo 7 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Bed, Wardrobe, Wall Lighting, Accent Lighting, Concrete Floor, Dresser, Storage, Ceiling Lighting, Bench, and Porcelain Tile Floor. Photo 8 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Ceramic Tile Floor, Open Shower, Porcelain Tile Wall, Porcelain Tile Floor, Stone Tile Wall, and Floor Lighting. Photo 9 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Porcelain Tile Wall, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, Drop In Sink, Ceramic Tile Wall, Stone Tile Wall, Light Hardwood Floor, and Open Shower. Photo 10 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Porcelain Tile Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, Wardrobe, Light Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, Dresser, and Bench. Photo 11 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Kitchen, Quartzite Counter, Ceramic Tile Floor, Refrigerator, Wood Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Wall Lighting, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Porcelain Tile Floor, Cooktops, and Colorful Cabinet. Photo 12 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Ceramic Tile Floor, Porcelain Tile Floor, Wall Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, and Chair. Photo 13 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Living Room, Wall Lighting, Chair, Sofa, Ceramic Tile Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Porcelain Tile Floor, and Recliner. Photo 14 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Modern home with Living Room, Wall Lighting, Chair, Recliner, Lamps, Sofa, Ceramic Tile Floor, Porcelain Tile Floor, Bench, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 15 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house)

Photo 16 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house) modern home

Photo 17 of Casa da Pedra (The stone house) modern home

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • estúdio minke
Interior Design
  • estúdio minke
Photographer
  • maira acayaba
Year
  • 2019