Cas Padrins
By Rambla 9
Renovated in 2017 by Rambla9, this house is brimming with unique charms. The property was bought by the great-grandparents of the family and has been run as a family home up until today. It is an unbeatable way to live the true Mallorcan essence being surrounded by an ample land filled with fruit trees which are what characterises Cas Padrins.
Rambla 9 uploaded Cas Padrins through Add A Home.
Interior Design
Photographer
- Art Sanchez Photography
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
5
Full Baths
6
Year
2017
Square Feet
430
Lot Size
1280