Try Dwell+ For Free

Cas Padrins

By Rambla 9
Cas Padrins
View Photos

Renovated in 2017 by Rambla9, this house is brimming with unique charms. The property was bought by the great-grandparents of the family and has been run as a family home up until today. It is an unbeatable way to live the true Mallorcan essence being surrounded by an ample land filled with fruit trees which are what characterises Cas Padrins.

Rambla 9 uploaded Cas Padrins through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
Rambla 9
@rambla9
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Art Sanchez Photography
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 6
  • 6
    • Year
  • 2017
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 430
    • Lot Size
  • 1280