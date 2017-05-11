Caney Fork Cabin

By Ryan Thewes Architect
Caney Fork Cabin
This modern weekend cabin was designed for a couple along the Caney Fork River in middle Tennessee. Located in the river’s flood plain, it was required to be lifted off of the ground. By raising the living area slightly higher, we were able to capture views of the river. This also allowed us to dig in slightly creating a full size storage area underneath. The clients were very interested in green design and off grid living. The house utilizes many reclaimed materials such as the metal siding, some interior wood features and re-purposed insulation in the walls. An array of solar panels on the roof provides an excess of electricity that is sold back to the grid creating a net-zero result. Rain water is collected off the roof and stored in an underground tank buried in the front yard. By treating this water through a filtration system in the basement, this provides all of the water needed in the home. One additional benefit of burying the tank is that we were able to berm up the earth in the front of the house and create an entrance directly to the first level giving the appearance of a one story home from the street.

View looking from the river

View of the Front entrance

View of the front entrance with screen porch

View from the river

Garage

View from the river side with screen porch

View from the road

Screen Porch

Sunset

Night shot from the entry road

Kitchen looking out to the screen porch

Living Room

Screen Porch with suspended fireplace

Master Bedroom

Credits

Posted By
Ryan Thewes Architect
@ryanthewes
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Lancaster, Tennessee
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 1550