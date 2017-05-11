The interior renovation of this wedge-shaped 700-square feet beachfront condo was designed to reflect the owner’s desire for an eclectic-modern vacation home that would serve as the perfect venue for entertaining and socializing.

The original unit’s kitchen and dining areas were located in the back of the unit without a beach view while the bedroom occupied the prime waterfront location. The renovation flipped the layout of the unit, placing the living room, kitchen, and dining areas to the beachfront side to allow the owner and guests to enjoy the waterfront views throughout the day.

To facilitate the clients vision for a bright playful interior, furnishings, finishes, and custom artwork were carefully curated and commissioned from local artists and craftsmen. The side walls of the unit are clad in white horizontal wood shiplap siding and sand-colored tile flooring serves as a simple, timeless, and beachy setting to everyday life.

The centerpiece of the reconfigured unit is a new open kitchen/dining area featuring a locally-made custom dining table. White shaker cabinets act as a backdrop for a bold patterned backsplash tile. Accents of natural-finished white oak bring warmth to the kitchen. Black floating metal shelves provide much needed storage, while keeping the unit light and airy.

The relocated bedroom, while modest in size, was maximized by utilizing a 12-foot wide set of frosted glass doors in lieu of a traditional entry door, allowing the bedroom to feel larger then it is. Horizontal shiplap extends through the bedroom on the headboard wall and is washed in light by a recessed light trough. Wall mounted reading lights preserve valuable space.

The result is a bright, airy, coastal retreat that is functional, open, and comfortable.