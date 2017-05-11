Blending European design with the spirit of the American West, you might never want to leave the Caldera House—and we don't blame you.

Set in an idyllic location near Wyoming's renowned Grand Teton National Park, the Caldera House hotel celebrates the area's remarkable natural beauty, while also providing guests a spectacular hospitality experience.

Created by owner Wesley Edens—with the help of friends and co-owners Michael Novagratz, David Barry, and Randal Nardone—Caldera House blends contemporary European design with the spirit of the American West to create a posh, modern ski lodge.

The impressive property which includes four 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom suites, along with four 1,500-square-foot, two-bedroom suites is not only a place to stay, but a complete experience of high-end restaurants, bars, and even a locker room and ski shop for the outdoor enthusiasts.