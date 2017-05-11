Caldera House
Blending European design with the spirit of the American West, you might never want to leave the Caldera House—and we don't blame you.
Set in an idyllic location near Wyoming's renowned Grand Teton National Park, the Caldera House hotel celebrates the area's remarkable natural beauty, while also providing guests a spectacular hospitality experience.
Created by owner Wesley Edens—with the help of friends and co-owners Michael Novagratz, David Barry, and Randal Nardone—Caldera House blends contemporary European design with the spirit of the American West to create a posh, modern ski lodge.
The impressive property which includes four 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom suites, along with four 1,500-square-foot, two-bedroom suites is not only a place to stay, but a complete experience of high-end restaurants, bars, and even a locker room and ski shop for the outdoor enthusiasts.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
The Valles Suite screams rustic luxury with warm textiles and accents, contemporary furnishings, a wood-burning fireplace, and natural elements.
The various tones of wood echo the birch, pine, and silver maple forests of the surrounding vistas.
This private bath is a dream retreat after a long day exploring. A tin soaker tub, lush fur rug, and large tiles in natural tones create an ideal, calming escape.
Warm, rustic colors make bold statements against the calming, natural palette. No detail goes unnoticed - even the headboard is a custom-made creation that embodies modern rusticity.
The Newberry Suite is a sophisticated take on the American West. With deep wood tones, oak millwork, and aristan furniture, this suite is a rich retreat to enjoy views of the Mountains through floor to ceiling windows.
In the Pacana Suite, modern European influences are replicated in the clean lines and exquisite detailing.
The rough texture of the tile walls adds a natural element to the refined, elegant bath.
Large living spaces embody modern comfort. A stone clad wood-burning fireplace, lush furnishings in rich colors, soft textiles, and custom built-ins create a retreat worth staying in.
Each suite includes private outdoor balconies complete with fire pits. Thanks to the snowmelt patios, you can enjoy this view and the great outdoors year round.
Prints, plaids, and furs provide warmth and coziness, while introducing nods to he rugged American West.
The two bedroom suites resemble a modern take on a classic mountain cabin. Large windows and a private balcony allow guests to soak in the views while sinking in their private suite surrounded by artisan decor.
Each unit is complete with a chef's kitchen and high end appliances. Simple, elegant, and full of light, they are dream kitchens for those who desire to cook a meal high up in the mountains.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
Clad in copper, the bar at Yellowstone Garage is a statement piece.
A boot room and changing area for skiers features light wood lockers, dark accents, and decorative Navajo influenced rugs that draw the mountain style into even the locker rooms.
Credits
- Hershberger Design
- Zaist Construction Management