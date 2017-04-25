This house is built on a five-acre former ranch property that dramatically slopes to an active creek. The flow of water to the creek, quite intense during seasonal monsoons, and the intent to maximize the creek exposure were the foundations for the design. The structure stretches along the creek, partially subterranean on the high side and elevated above the ground on the low side, with the entry to the house bridging a wash. During the daytime slots in the concrete wall filter natural light into the living spaces, and at night allow the wall to act as a lantern in the dark desert landscape.