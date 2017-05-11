Heated radiant floors, high-design fittings, and a communal spirit rooted in Jackson Hole’s homesteading history await the modern-day explorer at the recently opened Cache House, an elegant new hostel at the heart of the celebrated Wyoming Valley.

Like its sister property Anvil, a 50-room hotel located directly above, Cache House is also the work of Brooklyn-based Studio Tack. The space, which once served as a blacksmith shop and later a hostel in the 1990s, was gut-renovated and infused with a new minimalist aesthetic imbued with warm and welcoming, rustic touches.