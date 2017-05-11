Try Dwell+ For FREE

Cache House

Cache House
Jackson, Wyoming
Heated radiant floors, high-design fittings, and a communal spirit rooted in Jackson Hole’s homesteading history await the modern-day explorer at the recently opened Cache House, an elegant new hostel at the heart of the celebrated Wyoming Valley.

Like its sister property Anvil, a 50-room hotel located directly above, Cache House is also the work of Brooklyn-based Studio Tack. The space, which once served as a blacksmith shop and later a hostel in the 1990s, was gut-renovated and infused with a new minimalist aesthetic imbued with warm and welcoming, rustic touches.

Cache House encourages a sense of community in its cozy, 800-square-foot lobby furnished with custom lighting, sofas from TRNK Studio and Lawson Fenning, and chairs from Fern NYC.

Located just outside of Town Square on Cache Street, Cache House is named after its location and its "cached" position directly beneath the Anvil Hotel.

An oiled white oak reception desk welcomes guests to the lobby, where they can also enjoy complimentary Snake River Roasting Co. coffee.

The bunk beds were built from painted millwork, beadboard, and plywood with walnut handrails and unlacquered polished brass hardware. Sturdy, ergonomic ladders provide access to the top bunks.

All bunk beds come with a Woolrich blanket custom-made for Anvil Hotel and Cache House.

The three shared "wash closets" are stylishly appointed with black granite countertops and Cedar and Moss wall lights. The honed concrete floors throughout the building are equipped with radiant heating.

All bunks come with built-in lockable storage. Guests also have access to an individual locker and larger luggage storage.

The individual locker fits carry-on baggage as well as other smaller items.

A communal work table and seating gives guests a place to exchange stories at the end of the day. Note the small library behind with guide and adventure books.

"The furniture is a collection of vintage finds alongside contemporary designers who celebrate a similar essentialism of material and craft," explains Caldwell. "We wanted to create a communal living room that speaks to an aspirational level or refinement. The colors, materials, and artwork speak to dusky sunsets and cool river mornings. Everything you touch reminds you of function, honesty, and usefulness."

