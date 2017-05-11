CABN

By
CABN
View Photos

Helping people disconnect with CABN, builders of architectural, off-grid tiny homes. CABNs are entirely self-sustainable and can be placed on beautiful parcels of land all over Australia, designed to effortlessly blend in with the Australian landscape. @cabn.life

uploaded CABN through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Small Home Building Type, and Tiny Home Building Type. We're focused on every detail. Photo of CABNView Photos

We're focused on every detail.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck, Woodland, Slope, Grass, Landscape Lighting, Field, and Shrubs. Escape with nature. Photo 2 of CABNView Photos

Escape with nature.

Modern home with Outdoor, Landscape Lighting, Trees, Slope, Shrubs, Woodland, Field, and Grass. Photo 3 of CABNView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor. Your furry friend deserves a getaway too! Photo 4 of CABNView Photos

Your furry friend deserves a getaway too!

Modern home with Outdoor, Grass, Slope, Woodland, Field, Back Yard, Walkways, Shrubs, Hardscapes, Flowers, and Trees. Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect. Photo 5 of CABNView Photos

Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, Prefab Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Cabin Building Type. CABN - Adelaide Hills Photo 6 of CABNView Photos

CABN - Adelaide Hills

Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Slope, Back Yard, Front Yard, Field, Trees, Woodland, and Grass. Beautiful landscape. Photo 7 of CABNView Photos

Beautiful landscape.

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Gas Burning Fireplace, Desk, Shelves, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Bar. A great way to spend the day reading a book. Photo 8 of CABNView Photos

A great way to spend the day reading a book.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Small Home Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Tiny Home Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. A self sustainable, eco friendly, Australian made tiny home. Photo 9 of CABNView Photos

A self sustainable, eco friendly, Australian made tiny home.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Structure
  • RV
    • Style
  • Scandanavian