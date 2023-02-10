Urban nest in the heart of Berlin.

In contrast to the chaotic urban environment of city, the apartment located in the heart of Berlin is a warm island of quietness and softness. The 200m² private duplex was designed by HAA&D in 2021 and though it has the features of a private house, is part of a newly constructed complex. While creating the layout, great value was placed on having a bright, open and clean atmosphere that communicates well with the surrounding outdoors and celebrates it. This is also reflected in the careful selection of minimalistic and timeless furniture, lighting, art work and the of the open-space floor plan.

The ground floor is the main semi- public area where the family and at times friends are gathering together and the private spaces are located in the upper floor. The kitchen island, dining table and sofa are alined as islands- gathering points on one strong axis creating circularity of movement around it, highlighting the framed view reflecting from the windows.

The use of wood is a recurring theme in the apartment carpentry and floor as in many of HAA&D designs. Other than being timeless, elegant and sustainable material, wood is known for its positive psychological and general health impact. In its natural colour, the wood is decorating the space with quiet presence, not competing with the surrounding green outdoors but completing it and creating peaceful harmony.

Photo Credit: Sabine Zoltnere