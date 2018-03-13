C24 House

By OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
C24 House
The design of this house focuses on giving an accurate answer to the client’s search for privacy together with our desire to create open spaces.
Two neat white volumes emerge from the terraced base in pursuit of great views on the Mediterranean Sea; meanwhile, the lower level establishes a more direct relationship with exterior areas.

