C Studio Apartment
An apartment on the ground floor of a terraced house was transformed from a small and gloomy dwelling to a bright and spacious studio apartment. A greenhouse-like facade was created, connecting the verdant outdoors with the kitchen and living area.Two concrete columns were exposed, to contradict and complement the bright and clean appearance of the common space.
The kitchen consists of birch plywood and Mint green Formica, along with veined white quartz surfaces.
Raw steel details, add a cruder feel to the soft hues and lines. Rustic oak hardwood flooring, create a warm and homey touch, however, contemporary and neat.
The steel frame windows are echoed by steel frame doors; Firstly leading to the bedroom, and then, leading to the main bathroom. The transition from the common areas to the more private parts of the apartment is reflected in the opacity of the glass.
In the bedroom, storage space is concealed behind white joinery cabinets. Allowing a roomy yet snug atmosphere.
The main bathroom in Emerald green subway tiles and black & white checkers-like flooring give a fresh yet classic backdrop for plants, and cosmetics.
Materials: Oak wood, Concrete Steel, Glass, Plywood birch, and Formica.
Year: 2017
Size: 65 sqm
An exposed concrete column frames the birch plywood and mint green formica kitchen.
Kitchen shelves detail, in mint green and birch plywood.
The kitchen area, watching over the front yard through the framework windows. The color scheme was designed to allow a mellow and delicate feel, a sort of an extension of the peaceful outdoors.
The kitchen consists of birch plywood and Mint green Formica, along with veined white quartz surfaces. Raw steel details, add a cruder feel to the soft hues and lines.
A greenhouse-like facade was created, connecting the verdant outdoors with the kitchen and living area.
An apartment on the ground floor of a terraced house was transformed from a small and gloomy dwelling to a bright and spacious studio apartment.
Two concrete columns were exposed, to contradict and complement the bright and clean appearance of the common space.
The living room and kitchen area are flooded with natural light, that enters from the greenhouse-like facade.
An eclectic collection of furniture and objects give the space a young and fresh feel, along with the clean architectural lines and spaces.
The main bathroom in Emerald green subway tiles and black & white checkers-like flooring give a fresh yet classic backdrop for plants, and cosmetics.
The neutral color scheme is repeted in various shades throughout the entire apartmant, echoing the verdant outdoors and creating a soft backdrop for an eclectic variety of items and furniture.
The bedroom. Rustic oak hardwood flooring, create a warm and homey touch, however, contemporary and neat.
A velvet chair designed by the architects, along with selected art works and a light object designed by lighting designer, Naama Hofman.
In the bedroom, storage space is concealed behind white joinery cabinets. Allowing a roomy yet snug atmosphere.