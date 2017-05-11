Brooklyn Upside Down with Views

By arDesign / Allison Reeves
Brooklyn Upside Down with Views
View Photos

Gut renovation of 1880's townhouse. New vertical circulation and dramatic rooftop skylight bring light deep in to the middle of the house. A new stair to roof and roof deck complete the light-filled vertical volume. Programmatically, the house was flipped: private spaces and bedrooms are on lower floors, and the open plan Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen is located on the 3rd floor to take advantage of the high ceiling and beautiful views. A new oversized front window on 3rd floor provides stunning views across New York Harbor to Lower Manhattan.

The renovation also included many sustainable and resilient features, such as the mechanical systems were moved to the roof, radiant floor heating, triple glazed windows, reclaimed timber framing, and lots of daylighting. A new black brick front facade completes the modern make-over.

All photography by Lesley Unruh | www.unruhphoto.com

arDesign / Allison Reeves uploaded Brooklyn Upside Down with Views through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Brick Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Sidewalk view Photo of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Sidewalk view

Modern home with Windows, Picture Window Type, Casement Window Type, Skylight Window Type, and Wood. Exterior (daytime) Photo 2 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Exterior (daytime)

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Flat RoofLine. Exterior (nighttime) - Large windows glow Photo 3 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Exterior (nighttime) - Large windows glow

Modern home with Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wood Burning Fireplace, Pendant Lighting, Console Tables, Floor Lighting, Sectional, Bookcase, Chair, End Tables, and Coffee Tables. Living Level Photo 4 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Living Level

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Stairs to roof, glass floor provides light to floor below Photo 5 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Stairs to roof, glass floor provides light to floor below

Modern home with Windows, Picture Window Type, and Wood. Bay window is angled to capture Manhattan skyline views Photo 6 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Bay window is angled to capture Manhattan skyline views

Modern home with Dining Room and Medium Hardwood Floor. Living Level- Large skylight and transom window provide light deep into the long narrow house Photo 7 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Living Level- Large skylight and transom window provide light deep into the long narrow house

Modern home with Kitchen, Granite Counter, White Cabinet, and Pendant Lighting. Kitchen Photo 8 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Stairwell Photo 9 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Stairwell

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Spiral stair to basement. Glass floor provides natural light Photo 10 of Brooklyn Upside Down with ViewsView Photos

Spiral stair to basement. Glass floor provides natural light

Bedroom Photo 11 of Brooklyn Upside Down with Views modern homeView Photos

Bedroom

Master bathroom Photo 12 of Brooklyn Upside Down with Views modern homeView Photos

Master bathroom

Master bedroom Photo 13 of Brooklyn Upside Down with Views modern homeView Photos

Master bedroom

Backyard Photo 14 of Brooklyn Upside Down with Views modern homeView Photos

Backyard

Backyard Photo 15 of Brooklyn Upside Down with Views modern homeView Photos

Backyard

Credits

Posted By
arDesign / Allison Reeves
@allisonhreeves
Interior Design
  • By owner
Photographer
  • Lesley Unruh
  • www.unruhphoto.com

Overview

Location
  • New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016