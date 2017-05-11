This sleek two storey residential pavilion includes an open plan living area, study and master bedroom on the ground floor, with three kids’ bedrooms and a rumpus room on the upper floor.

A large loggia adjacent to the pool includes an outdoor kitchen and open fireplace. Quality, timeless external finishes include cement render walls, metal fascias and timber soffits, with contrasting black powder coated door frames and screens.

The theme of casual luxury continues into the interior, which includes a concrete fireplace suspended between the meals and living space.

Photography Derek Swalwell

Styling Bek Sheppard