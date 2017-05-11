A home sited on a granite ledge. The clients desired a residence all on 1 level, and open living place connecting to the outside. The view is over a quiet meadow to a mature tree line. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with living spaces that open to a covered terrace.A home with a view over a quiet meadow to a mature tree line.

Here are some photos of a house we recently completed.....we have window treatments!

It was apart of a 15 acre estate. Oddly enough our client is an avid tennis player, and their site was the original tennis court! They desired a home where they could age in place, so it was planned as one level and with mobility features.