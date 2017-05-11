Boundary is a minimalist interior design located in Taipei, Taiwan, designed by Wei Yi International Design Associates. Since ancient times there have been two choices for the rich and established; to flaunt wealth and fame, or to keep a modest and low-profile. For the owner, an elder with great fortune and rich experiences, the definition of home is more about a delicate balance, and a tender atmosphere. Red, yellow, and blue are the colors that win popularity for traditional royal favor. Instead of the more popular red or yellow, the designers deliberately set the spatial tone with blue, as its quiet elegance and deep sensibility perfectly conveyed the owner’s state of contentment and spirituality.