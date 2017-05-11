Bohan Kemp

By Wheeler Kearns Architects
Bohan Kemp
Sited just beyond the tree line where a stand of pine trees break and a meadow begins, a long platform is located to maximize the experience of these two simultaneous landscapes. Approached on foot through rows of mature pines, the building is elevated upon pilotis to minimize its impact on the site, visually and environmentally.

Sharing roots with local Michiana pole barns, this economical structure of glue-laminated douglas fir bents, braces and decking are held above runoff and snow by galvanized steel stirrups. Two small concrete service cores anchor the central communal space and the sleeping chambers beyond. Above the service cores are lofts that overlook the central living space. The tall volume coupled with transom windows becomes well ventilated by whole house fans. Protected under deep eaves of corrugated steel, generous decks and full height windows, connections to the two landscapes are maximized.

"Sharing roots with local Michiana pole barns, this economical structure of glue-laminated Douglas fir bents, braces, and decking is held above runoff and snow by galvanized steel stirrups," says Wheeler Kearns Architects. The boat-like, wooden ceiling in Bohan Kemp is a truly unique feature, directing air flow and adding charm to the space.

“Sharing roots with local Michiana pole barns, this economical structure of glue-laminated Douglas fir bents, braces, and decking is held above runoff and snow by galvanized steel stirrups,” says Wheeler Kearns Architects. The boat-like, wooden ceiling in Bohan Kemp is a truly unique feature, directing air flow and adding charm to the space.

Credits

Posted By
Wheeler Kearns Architects
@wheelerkearnsarchitects
Builder
  • Mead Construction
Photographer
  • Steve Hall - Hall + Merrick Photographers

Overview

Location
  • Michigan
    • Year
  • 1997