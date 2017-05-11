A family home with large open spaces was the core consideration of the client brief for Bloomfield. Designed by FGR Architects, natural light, simple materials, space and height have all been cleverly incorporated to allow a family to entertain and grow into.

Upon arrival, visitors are welcomed by an understated angular façade of the contemporary home that sits proudly amongst the streetscapes of Ascot Vale.

Consisting of striking concrete and large glass panels, the eye is immediately drawn to the raw beauty of these materials, all of which are protected by a strong, black, extended screen placed neatly on the street front.

The home itself is located on a linear laneway, creating a unique journey to arrive at the entrance. The experience of moving through the laneway followed by a sheltered corridor before finally reaching the entry point allows for a complete experience before even stepping foot inside.

The simplistic beauty of the two-storey home continues into the expansive interior. The feeling of an outdoor garden is expertly brought into the space through cascading greenery combined with soaring heights and a steel staircase, all delicately contrasted against a warm timber ceiling.

The heart of the home is clearly evident, with a large living space providing strategic connection to almost everywhere else in the house. It is a mutual place for interaction and entertainment complete with fireplace and creative vertical wood storage.

FGR Architects Director Feras Raffoul explains that there was deliberate use of simplistic and solid materials to maximise the home’s true beauty.

“We incorporated a palette of earthy tones and colours to showcase a clean, yet warm aesthetic,” says Raffoul.

“Our intention was to truly expose the natural beauty of the materials. We introduced warmth to the interiors with American oak as well as blackbutt cladding and joinery.”

Moving beyond the home out back, an inverted U-shaped cantilevered canopy hovers above an alfresco area. The canopy itself is made from timber with a 6m double-height void, that creates a blanket of wood that flows from the exterior walls to the ceilings and continuously through the interior of the rest of the home. The language of the exterior façade is articulated with a strong vanishing point.

“The canopy is the strongest language of the design. It frames the house and north elevations, providing a sense of welcoming to the solar activity throughout the day.”

“Creating effective outdoor spaces was just as important as indoor for this home.” Feras explains.

The minimalist feel is successfully executed from open, west-facing windows that bring in plentiful amounts of sunlight each morning whilst enjoying views over the Maribyrnong Valley and city skyline. Further, the luscious internal garden at the entry evokes a feeling of peace with a stream of morning sunlight and greenery stimulating the atmosphere.

The bathrooms elegantly complement the home with signature black tapware, marble benchtops and round basins. Rendered concrete makes up the walls together with offset glass and custom steel shelves providing a sleek, simple look.

The kitchen showcases an island bench surrounded by soft, warm timber joinery all flooded with natural light from stunning, large, glass stacking doors that also allow ventilation throughout.

“Despite the volume, the home breathes effectively with strong airflow that penetrates from the front to the back.”

“Today, the family enjoys living in the space – we’ve seen a physical change in their lifestyle and wellbeing since moving in. A novelty cubby house at the back also provides endless fun for children of the house.”

Built by ID Property Group, the home includes 5 bedrooms as well as garage space for 2 cars.

Styling: Hunter May Design

Photography: Peter Bennets

