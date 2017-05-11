A steeply sloping property in a hillside neighborhood of Los Angeles is the site for this 200 square foot writer’s studio, labeled the “Black Box” for its minimal geometry and dark stained cladding. Floating above an existing residence and capturing a panoramic view of Griffith Park and its famed Observatory, the Black Box serves as the office for a technology author and columnist.

Entry to the structure is obtained by ascending the hillside stairs and passing below the tree canopy enveloping the studio. A custom fabricated steel fenestration system opens to the entry platform though a pair of telescoping doors. The assembly turns the corner and terminates in a picture window, directing the occupant to the expansive views. The position of the studio and the arrival sequence creates the desired separation between home life and work life.