With rich, deep woods and classic lines, this vintage A-frame received a designer makeover courtesy of Vein Design and Delve Group in Los Angeles. Smoky wide plank hardwoods adorn the first floor, as modern brushed brass fixtures add a bit of glam. Oversized black hex tiles add drama to the wood burning stove hearth, textiles and textures add warmth to the living room. Article's "Cigar Rawhide Brown Sofa" is the perfect butterscotch leather for winter relaxation.

Calacutta quartz counters in the kitchen, with raw-edge open shelving and subway tile backsplash offer a clean yet sophisticated feel. Hex hardware adorns the lower cabinets in a charcoal tone.

Vintage inspiration for the deep bucket sink detail and black hex bathroom, accented by wood tones and clean lines.

A black on black stand out on this culdesac home, ready for a ski getaway!