Pod Residence

By Bespoke Architects
Pod Residence
Nestled in a large residential block in old Ocean Grove this contemporary family home has been designed to separate the different aspects of family life. The front pod is the formal entertaining; the central spine is the casual open living area that flows out on to the large north facing deck; the rear pod the family sleeping area. Each section of the home is terraced to signify the change in use and take advantage of the gradual slop of the site.

North Elevation

Brush Panel Fence

View of butt jointed corner window

Coreten Entry Gates

Front Door

Coreten Access Gate

Signage

Spotted Gum Garage Door

Front Entry

Front Entry Spotted Gum Cladding

Entertaining Area

Internal Feature Sliding Door

Internal Feature Sliding Door

Polished Concrete Floor to Internal Entry Area

Feature Internal Sliding Door & Polished Concrete Floors

Feature Internal Sliding Door & Polished Concrete Floors

Entry Showing Internal Spotted Gum Stairs

Entry Showing Internal Spotted Gum Stairs

Streamlined Kitchen

Floating Bookcase

Credits

Posted By
Bespoke Architects
@bahq
Builder
  • Sou'East Homes
Photographer
  • Dean Walters
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2013
    • Square Feet
  • 4011
    • Lot Size
  • 15000