Pod Residence
Nestled in a large residential block in old Ocean Grove this contemporary family home has been designed to separate the different aspects of family life. The front pod is the formal entertaining; the central spine is the casual open living area that flows out on to the large north facing deck; the rear pod the family sleeping area. Each section of the home is terraced to signify the change in use and take advantage of the gradual slop of the site.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
North Elevation
Brush Panel Fence
View of butt jointed corner window
Coreten Entry Gates
Front Door
Coreten Access Gate
Signage
Spotted Gum Garage Door
Front Entry
Front Entry Spotted Gum Cladding
Entertaining Area
Internal Feature Sliding Door
Internal Feature Sliding Door
Polished Concrete Floor to Internal Entry Area
Feature Internal Sliding Door & Polished Concrete Floors
Feature Internal Sliding Door & Polished Concrete Floors
Entry Showing Internal Spotted Gum Stairs
Entry Showing Internal Spotted Gum Stairs
Streamlined Kitchen
Floating Bookcase
Credits
- Sou'East Homes
- Dean Walters