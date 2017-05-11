Bent Tree Residence

Bent Tree Residence
Located in North Dallas, this 6,300 s.f. residence sits overlooking mature trees and a 270-degree view of a golf course. The design challenge was to more fully explore the site by juxtaposing the geometry of the private and public areas of the home through a 45-degree pivot point, expressed by a horizontal design and butterfly roof structure. Floor-to-ceiling windows promote views through numerous glass corner conditions and allow light to filter throughout. The design approach centered around anchor points - including roof lines, a floating water entry and even the outdoor fireplace. The intention being to ground one in the experience and lift the eyes up to open spaces and the nature beyond.

Rear view of home taken from the golf course.

Rear view of home.

Front view of home and guest house/garage.

Front view of main home.

Custom steel and wood front door.

Entry way of home.

Entry way of home and formal living / wine room.

Main living area of home, taken from the kitchen.

Main living room view.

Kitchen view, taken from main living room.

Powder bathroom.

Guest bathroom.

Master suite.

Master suite.

Master bathroom.

Formal dining room with view of entry water feature.

Formal dining room view to the main entry / front door.

Outdoor patio area.

Front main entrance featuring walkway floating over water feature.

Credits

Interior Design
  • Gayla Cuculic Fidje
Landscape Design
  • David Rolston
Builder
  • Todd Arnold / Taylor Arnold

Overview

Location
  • Dallas, Texas
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 6300