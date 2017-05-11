Located in North Dallas, this 6,300 s.f. residence sits overlooking mature trees and a 270-degree view of a golf course. The design challenge was to more fully explore the site by juxtaposing the geometry of the private and public areas of the home through a 45-degree pivot point, expressed by a horizontal design and butterfly roof structure. Floor-to-ceiling windows promote views through numerous glass corner conditions and allow light to filter throughout. The design approach centered around anchor points - including roof lines, a floating water entry and even the outdoor fireplace. The intention being to ground one in the experience and lift the eyes up to open spaces and the nature beyond.