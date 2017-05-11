Bed-Stuy Townhouse

By batliboi studio / architecture + design
PROGRAM:
Private residence for family of four with 2 young kids.
Owner’s triplex (~2,700 sf) above a Rental apartment (~900 sf) that also serves as an in-law suite for extended family visits.


BRIEF:
Gut renovation of an abandoned brownstone in a Landmark (historic) district in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY


DESCRIPTION:
A 100+ year old abandoned brownstone was rehabilitated from foreclosure into a vibrant and light-filled home for a young family in a rapidly changing neighborhood. The renovation maintained many of the home’s original details, while adding contemporary details and finishes. An open floor plan is a modern counterpoint to the original division of the main living space on the parlor floor, while an efficient layout at the garden level creates a full 2-bed/ 1-bath rental apartment.

The main parlor floor layout inverts the traditional brownstone parlor configuration by locating the dining area at the front and the living space at the rear. Interior and exterior living spaces are melded together by way of a 14’ wide folding glass door opening onto a new rear deck. The main kitchen employs walnut cabinetry, which complements the original wood moldings and trim that were stripped of layers of old paint and refinished to their natural color. New millwork details and hardware deploy clean, simple lines to contrast against the intricacy of historic details, without overwhelming the original details. The original fireplaces were stripped, restored, re-set; and the new kitchen backsplash of hand-blown glass tile accentuates the original tile on the fireplace.

On the second floor, the plan maintains the original 1/3-2/3rd split layout typical to these brownstones, while creatively opening up the smaller rooms to the larger, maximizing natural light and circulation. Full-height openings between spaces and 8’-tall doors create the illusion of more space and light in the central portion of the floorplate. The third floor plan uses sliding doors to maximize flexibility of space and use between a guest bedroom, family room and utility/ laundry area. The original pine subfloors were revealed and re-purposed as finished floors on the upper 2 levels, both as a cost-savings measure and a nod to the history of the home. Continued but controlled use of color and fabric brings a warm touch to the modern aesthetic, drawing on the family’s own cultural identity as immigrants and first-generation American children.

By strategically maintaining certain existing elements, while also adapting to the life of a contemporary family, the home eschews the “either/ or” paradigm of renovating a historic brownstone in favor of an “and/ also” approach that maintains a continuing dialogue of point and counterpoint between new and old, contemporary and historic, exterior and interior.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Brick Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. BACKYARD & REAR FACADE Photo © Ashok Sinha

BACKYARD & REAR FACADE
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, Recessed Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Coffee Tables. PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM & KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha

PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM & KITCHEN
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Kitchen, Microwave, Light Hardwood Floor, Undermount Sink, Range, Recessed Lighting, Glass Tile Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Range Hood, Dishwasher, Pendant Lighting, and Wood Cabinet. PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha

PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Dining Room, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, Pendant Lighting, Table, Bar, Storage, and Light Hardwood Floor. PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha

PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Kitchen, Light Hardwood Floor, Wood Cabinet, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Range, Glass Tile Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Range Hood, Microwave, and Pendant Lighting. PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha

PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Wall, Stone Counter, Ceramic Tile Floor, Recessed Lighting, Open Shower, Wall Lighting, Vessel Sink, and One Piece Toilet. SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha

SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Bedroom, Dresser, Ceiling Lighting, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Night Stands. SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha

SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BEDROOM
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Bedroom, Pendant Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Bed, Shelves, Chair, Wall Lighting, Wardrobe, Bookcase, and Medium Hardwood Floor. SECOND FLOOR - KIDS' BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha

SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Office, Medium Hardwood Floor, Chair, Shelves, and Study Room Type. THIRD FLOOR - GUEST ROOM & FAMILY ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha

THIRD FLOOR - GUEST ROOM & FAMILY ROOM
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Console Tables, Sofa, Rug Floor, Recessed Lighting, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, Standard Layout Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, and Coffee Tables. PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS CLOSED) Photo © Ashok Sinha

PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS CLOSED)
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Console Tables, Chair, Wood Burning Fireplace, Coffee Tables, Standard Layout Fireplace, and Rug Floor. PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS OPEN) Photo © Ashok Sinha

PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS OPEN)
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Brick Siding Material, and House Building Type. BACKYARD & DECK Photo © Ashok Sinha

BACKYARD & DECK
Photo © Ashok Sinha

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Standard Layout Fireplace, Wood Burning Fireplace, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, Console Tables, Coffee Tables, Recessed Lighting, and Chair. PARLOR FLOOR - BEFORE & AFTER PHOTOS

PARLOR FLOOR - BEFORE & AFTER PHOTOS

Modern home with Kitchen, Light Hardwood Floor, Wood Cabinet, Range Hood, Microwave, Dishwasher, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Undermount Sink, Recessed Lighting, Refrigerator, Range, and Glass Tile Backsplashe. INTERIOR ELEVATIONS - PARLOR FLOOR KITCHEN

INTERIOR ELEVATIONS - PARLOR FLOOR KITCHEN

FLOOR PLANS - GARDEN FLOOR & PARLOR FLOOR

FLOOR PLANS - GARDEN FLOOR & PARLOR FLOOR

FLOOR PLANS - SECOND & THIRD FLOORS

FLOOR PLANS - SECOND & THIRD FLOORS

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Ceramic Tile Wall, One Piece Toilet, and Wall Lighting. PARLOR FLOOR - POWDER ROOM

PARLOR FLOOR - POWDER ROOM

LONGITUDINAL SECTION LOOKING EAST

LONGITUDINAL SECTION LOOKING EAST

Credits

Posted By
batliboi studio / architecture + design
@batliboi_studio
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 1885
    • Square Feet
  • 3600
    • Lot Size
  • 2000
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest
  • Blink Home Security
  • Google Home