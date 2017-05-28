Beam Form

Beam Form is a minimalist interior located in Osaka, Japan, designed by Persimmon Hills Architects. The renovation of the condominium sought to increase storage space while keeping an open floor plan. As a result, a series of pillars were utilized to maximize the size of the dwelling and create storage and nooks. A series of cabinets are situated toward the ceiling along the perimeter of the space, which are otherwise unobtrusive, but accessible.

